Watch video! Ranbir Kapoor: I'm grateful for everything happening in my life

Picture Courtesy: PR

It's been an exciting year for Ranbir Kapoor, both on the work and personal front. The actor is looking forward to two big ticket releases-Shamshera and Brahmastra, four years after his last film Sanju. The actor along with Shamshera's leading lady Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra caught up with mid-day.com for a chat.

Speaking about what got him on board for Shamshera he says, "Primarily the script and story, the promise of the film, the crazy imagination of Karan Malhotra (director) the characters, the message and the multi-genre of the film. It's rare that an actor gets to do everything and play two parts. That's something I'm grateful and excited for, the audiences haven't seen me in a part like this. I'm very anxious to know their reaction."

On the personal front Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April and the couple is now looking forward to parenthood, "I'm exhilarated, it's probably the biggest moment in my life and I'm grateful for everything happening in my life."

