Ranbir Kapoor: I was the first boy in my family to pass Class 10 with 53.4%

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting the upcoming Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that he was the first boy in his family to pass Class 10 with 53.4 per cent. In the fun video with ‘Raju Ki Mummy,’ a popular series by Dolly Singh the actor confessed, "When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations."

Dolly shared the video on Instagram

Full Interview will release at 8pm tonight, DONT FORGET!!😱Watch Shamshera in the theatres on 22nd July, Raju ki Mummy bhi jayegi."

