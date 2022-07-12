Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor: I was the first boy in my family to pass Class 10 with 53.4%

Updated on: 12 July,2022 12:46 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dolly Singh shared the video on Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has been busy promoting the upcoming Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that he was the first boy in his family to pass Class 10 with 53.4 per cent. In the fun video with ‘Raju Ki Mummy,’ a popular series by Dolly Singh the actor confessed, "When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations."

Dolly shared the video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Tumhare kitne marks aaye 10th boards main? Ranbir se zyada ya kam? 😂
Full Interview will release at 8pm tonight, DONT FORGET!!😱Watch Shamshera in the theatres on 22nd July, Raju ki Mummy bhi jayegi."


