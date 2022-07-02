Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan finally I had to be Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor: I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan; finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor

Updated on: 02 July,2022 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the second episode of a three episodic candid video series titled ‘RK Tapes’, Ranbir talks about his favourite Hindi film heroes and how they have shaped his consciousness over the years

Ranbir Kapoor: I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan; finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor

Picture Courtesy: PR


Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger than life hero with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, has floored everyone with his incredible intensity as the tribal warlord Shamshera and his son Balli in the much awaited visual spectacle’s trailer.

In the second episode of a three episodic candid video series titled ‘RK Tapes’, Ranbir talks about his favourite Hindi film heroes and how they have shaped his consciousness over the years! The superstar says “I wanted to be Amitabh Bachchan. When I grew up, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan! Finally, I had to be Ranbir Kapoor”. 





The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

