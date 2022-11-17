Watch video! Sima Taparia: Even I faced teething issues when I got married

Sima caught up with mid-day.com for a conversation
Sima Taparia
Sima Taparia from 'Indian Matchmaking' opened up about her own marriage in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com. She revealed that she was no different from the jittery prospective brides and grooms on her show!
Sima said, "I got married in 1983, that's almost 40 years. Naturally it was an arranged marriage. I hail from an affluent family in Gulbarga, Karnataka and was born with a golden spoon in my mouth. Marriages happen between influential families. Taparia family is well known in Mumbai and my aunt spotted my husband Anup. Our horoscopes were matched and we just met for half an hour."
Opening up about life after marriage and the adjustments she had to make, Sima said, "I was just 19 and my husband was 21 years old. I came from a big bungalow in Gulbarga to a 3-4 bedroom small house in Mumbai. I had to wear saree and cover my head because that time Marwaris were orthodox back then."
