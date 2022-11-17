×
Breaking News
Mumbai: This pub in Charkop is operating illegally, reveals BMC investigation
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Portrait of a psychopath
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Matchmaker Sima Taparia True beauty lies in purity of the heart

Matchmaker Sima Taparia: True beauty lies in purity of the heart

Updated on: 17 November,2022 02:16 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Sima joined mid-day.com for an exclusive conversation

Matchmaker Sima Taparia: True beauty lies in purity of the heart

Sima Taparia


Sima Taparia, the 'Matchmaking star' who rose to fame in India and abroad with Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking', caught up with mid-day.com for a candid conversation where she revealed everything you were curious about!  Here's a glimpse of what's in store!


Sima began matchmaking, she revealed, over two decades ago when she arranged the wedding of her sister Preeti, now “happily married” in Boston, US.  She firmly believes that beauty is not in the face and beautiful people are not always good, it is the inner beauty that holds value.



Also Read: Matchmaker Sima Taparia announces renewal of 'Indian Matchmaking'


Watch video to know more!

 

Are you looking forward to Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Indian Matchmaking Sima Taparia Aparna Shewakramani Nadia Jagessar netflix

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK