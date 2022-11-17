Watch video! Sima Taparia: God has sent me to help people

Sima Taparia from 'Indian Matchmaking' invites mid-day.com home
Sima Taparia
Sima Taparia, the matchmaker from Mumbai who shot to fame with Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' invited mid-day.com home for a chat, where she opened up about how she started out with the job, what went into making the show, being subject to memes and much more!
Sima said, "Since childhood I had the ability to talk and connect with people. I'm a social person. I started out with finding a match for my sister Preeti, who is happily married in Boston. After that, I thought of starting matchmaking and helping youngsters, since it would be a great help to society and the community. People come to me with big lists and I tell them ' you will only get 60 to 70 percent nobody has got a 100 percent match.' Staying together you can make it hundred percent."
Also Read: Rasika Dugal recollects her first day as Beena Tripathi from 'Mirzapur'
She added that God has sent her to help people and she is happy to fulfil her mission on earth.
Watch video to know more!