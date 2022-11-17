×
Breaking News
Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21
Bus conductor rapes woman passenger in Madhya Pradesh, held
Mumbai court acquits Chhota Rajan, three others in 2009 double murder case
Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul for 'insulting' Savarkar
Mumbai: Man tries to kill self by jumping from sixth floor at Mantralaya
Shraddha Walkar murder: Digital footprints most important to nail Aftab in court, say Mumbai cyber crime expert
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch video Sima Taparia God has sent me to help people

Watch video! Sima Taparia: God has sent me to help people

Updated on: 17 November,2022 11:08 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Sima Taparia from 'Indian Matchmaking' invites mid-day.com home

Watch video! Sima Taparia: God has sent me to help people

Sima Taparia


Sima Taparia, the matchmaker from Mumbai who shot to fame with Netflix's 'Indian Matchmaking' invited mid-day.com home for a chat, where she opened up about how she started out with the job, what went into making the show, being subject to memes and much more!


Sima said, "Since childhood I had the ability to talk and connect with people. I'm a social person. I started out with finding a match for my sister Preeti, who is happily married in Boston. After that, I thought of starting matchmaking and helping youngsters, since it would be a great help to society and the community. People come to me with big lists and I tell them ' you will only get 60 to 70 percent nobody has got a 100 percent match.' Staying together you can make it hundred percent." 



Also Read: Rasika Dugal recollects her first day as Beena Tripathi from 'Mirzapur'


She added that God has sent her to help people and she is happy to fulfil her mission on earth.

Watch video to know more!

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Indian Matchmaking?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sima Taparia Nadia Jagessar Aparna Shewakramani netflix web series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK