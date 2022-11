Rasika Dugal recollects her first day as Beena Tripathi from 'Mirzapur'

As the popular crime drama clocked four years today, the 'Delhi Crime' actor walked down the memory lane and spoke about her first day on the set of 'Mirzapur'

(Pic courtesy: Rasika Dugal/ Instagram)

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in OTT shows 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', recently shared her journey of becoming Beena in 'Mirzapur' as the crime drama show clocked four years since the release of its first season.

Walking down the memory lane, the actress spoke about her first day on set: "On my first day of being Beena I was, of course, excited but nervous too - I had never done a role as sassy as this one. It turned out to be easier than I had imagined though. The directors were always encouraging and we have a powerhouse cast which gets only better with every season."

Also Read: Rasika Dugal: With each season, her act becomes flawless

Expressing her gratitude to the director and the casting director, Rasika further mentioned: "I am so thankful that the directors and the casting directors at Casting Bay thought out of the box and imagined me in a role so different from who I am and so different from the other roles I had played till then."

Rasika recently wrapped the shoot for the third season of 'Mirzapur'. Her other upcoming projects include 'Spike', 'Adhura', 'Fairy Folk' and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever