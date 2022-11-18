Parineeti Chopra's "jugaad" to save herself from the cold will leave you amazed

On Thursday, Parineeti took to social media and shared that she used hair dryer to keep herself warm in the cold region while shooting for her film 'Uunchai'

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Want to feel warm during winter? You can right away go to actor Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account to know the solution. On Thursday, Parineeti took to social media and shared that she used hair dryer to keep herself warm in the cold region while shooting for her film 'Uunchai'. She called her hair dryer her saviour.

Parineeti also dropped a video in which she is seen blowing hot air into her boots using hair dryer to keep her feet warm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

The actress' hack has impressed many.

"Waaaah.... this is quite useful," a social media user commented.

"me too use dryer in winters," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Uunchai', the film is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. It is a story of three friends (Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani) who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late friend, played by Danny Denzongpa. Parineeti essays the role of a trek leader in the film.

On receiving positive word of mouth about the film, Parineeti said, "I am truly so humbled and honoured at the success of Uunchai, I have gone through many ups and downs in my career but success like this and love from the audience like this just makes you feel that they continue to believe in you and appreciate you. I am going to give a big party very soon to celebrate this love that the audience is giving me."

