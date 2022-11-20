×
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Sajid Khan states Shiv Thakare is the Star of the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 16! Sajid Khan states Shiv Thakare is the ‘Star of the Bigg Boss house'

Updated on: 20 November,2022 11:50 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, as a part of a task Sumbul and Sajid had to choose a sitara

Bigg Boss 16! Sajid Khan states Shiv Thakare is the ‘Star of the Bigg Boss house'

Shiv Thakare/Ashish Sawant


Shiv Thakare, who is popularly known for winning his season of Bigg Boss Marathi is now successfully winning the hearts of audience owing to his charming personality and powerful game in the show.


In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, as a part of a task where Sumbul and Sajid had to choose a Sitara amongst Bigg Boss house, both of them chose Shiv Thakare without wasting time. 



Talking about the same, Sajid said “Shiv is the star of the show, and he is someone who can win the show. Everyone will be extremely happy if he wins the show. He is a very strong player and plays the game very well.”


