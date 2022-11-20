Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: The actor's noteworthy performances

Tusshar turns 46 today
Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor rings in his birthday today. Here's looking at some of his best performances.
The Dirty Picture
The film featured Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah as co-stars but Tusshar's performance as Ramakanth came as a surprise. The film was inspired by the life of Silk Smitha and Vidya left a lasting impact with her performance but Tusshar managed to hold his own despite limited screentime.
Golmaal
Tusshar had the audience in splits as Lucky, who is mute in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal.' He portrayed the role for the 4 movies of the franchise.
Shootout at Lokhandwala
The film featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Rohit Roy, Amrita Singh and Dia Mirza, besides Tusshar. The actor played Bhua a character based on gangster Dilip Bhua who worked for the D-company.
Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor: It will open the doors to many who are thinking of single fatherhood