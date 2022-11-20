×
Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: The actor's noteworthy performances

Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:04 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tusshar turns 46 today

Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: The actor's noteworthy performances

Tusshar Kapoor


Tusshar Kapoor rings in his birthday today. Here's looking at some of his best performances.


The Dirty Picture



The film featured Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah as co-stars but Tusshar's performance as Ramakanth came as a surprise. The film was inspired by the life of Silk Smitha and Vidya left a lasting impact with her performance but Tusshar managed to hold his own despite limited screentime.


Golmaal

Tusshar had the audience in splits as Lucky, who is mute in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal.' He portrayed the role for the 4 movies of the franchise. 

Shootout at Lokhandwala

The film featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Rohit Roy, Amrita Singh and Dia Mirza, besides Tusshar. The actor played Bhua a character based on gangster Dilip Bhua who worked for the D-company.

