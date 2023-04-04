'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' stars praise Ratna Pathak Shah's show 'Happy Family'; watch

Breaking News
04 April,2023
Here's how Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai Gang praises Prime Video's original series ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply'

Pic/ L-Still from Prime Video; R-Happy Family Conditions Apply poster


Hatssoff Production's Prime Video Original Family Comedy Series ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘ has treated the audience with full-on family entertainment and proven itself a clutter-breaker in the OTT arena. Well-studded with a talented star cast, the show is winning the hearts of the audience and is collecting rave reviews from all across the country.


Now, while joining the praise spree, the cast of the famous Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai has come together at a table to relish the entertainment quotient of this family entertainer, that it has brought to the masses.



The ensemble cast of Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and Arvind Vaidya have watched the show and set together to add their appreciative statements to ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply'. While the cast had a fun and humorous interaction, they admitted that the show has a mass appeal, because it can entertain everyone from a 12-year-old kid to the elder generation.


Moreover, they also praised the brilliant casting, which is the heart of the show. After hailing the 10 episodic series, everyone gave a big cheer to the Prime Video original family comedy series ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply‘.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is a family comedy entertainment series directed and produced by Jamnadas Majethia under the banner of Hatsoff Production. The series is loved by OTT lovers and critics alike.

Happy Family: Conditions Apply is written by Aatish Kapadia and also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Swati Das, Raunaq Kamdar, Atul Kulkarni, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani, and Neha Julka in pivotal roles.

The 10-part episodic series is now streaming only on Prime Video.

 

