'Hemlata' is a complicated character to play: Ratna Pathak Shah on 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply'

Pic/ 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' poster

Veteran actress and director Ratna Pathak Shah, who is remembered for playing snobbish socialite woman 'Maya Sarabhai' in popular sitcom 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', is happy to collaborate with Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia again for the web series 'Happy Family: Conditions Apply'.

However, she said that this time her character 'Hemlata' is going to be completely different from 'Maya Sarabhai'.

She shared: "'Hemlata' is a complicated character to play, it's not easy as 'Maya Sarabhai', it's also not one dimensional so it definitely was a challenge, when Atish narrated and as the episode progressed the character too was having a good graph, the both character of 'Hemlata' and 'Maya' are outspoken in their own completely different ways, and I hope this character works out she is not smooth but yet she is charming."

The 65-year-old actress has done theatre, films and TV. She has been part of several well-known Hindi and English plays. She has also been part of romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na', the action comedy 'Golmaal 3', family drama 'Kapoor & Sons', the black-comedy 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', romantic comedy, 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu', among others.

She added further about being part of this web series and working with Jamnadas Majethia (JD) and Aatish Kapadia.

"This series is a rather unusual concept where you're swinging from something pretty serious and valuable socially to something absolutely ridiculous and this constant swinging keeps happening. Aatish is much more assured as a writer as well as a director and he's much more willing to take risks and experiment more. JD has also grown greatly as a producer. His confidence and his ability to keep a team going and keep them happy together has also grown manifold," she added.

'Happy Family: Conditions Apply' is a story of four generations and shows how in joint families there is a conflict of modern and traditional values and how dysfunctional they are at certain times.

The series stars an ensemble cast comprising Ratna Pathak Shah, Raj Babbar, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Raunaq Kamdar, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur, and Ahaan Saboo in pivotal roles. It is created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, under the banner Hats Off Productions.

The first four episodes are streaming now on Prime Video, followed by two new episodes releasing until March 31.

