Rupali Ganguly rides pillion on scooter, netizens tag Mumbai Police

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly was seen exiting from a venue in the city on a scooter. She was seen dressed up in a heavy Indian traditional wear. In the video shot by paparazzi, Rupali can be seen riding pillion on a scooter as she left an event venue on Saturday night. The scooter was reportedly being driven by her manager.

In the video, Rupali was seen interacting with her team members before she left from there on the scooter. She was seen holding her heavy dress while seated on the scooter. One of her team members upon noticing that paps were recording them requested them not to shoot.

The video, however, was posted on social media by paparazzi handles and it went viral. The Anupama actress received flak from the audience for not wearing a helmet. The manager who was riding the scooter was also not wearing a helmet. The person who was spotted riding the scooter has been identified as Kaushal Joshi, who is said to be Shehnaaz Gill’s manager.

Rupali Ganguly was on her way back home after the Star Parivaar Awards 224 where she bagged two awards- Best Patni and Best Bahu award for her show Anupamaa.

Netizens tag Mumbai Police on social media after Rupali rides pillion without helmet

Several users took to the comment section of the video and tagged Mumbai police to take action for not wearing a helmet.

"Helmet left the whole scene police k samne !' a user wrote.

Another person wrote, "Serial me to bada lecture deti hai helmet lagane par. Ab kyu Bina helmet ke chalwa rahi hai"

"Where is the helmet? And the police is just looking and doing nothing! Ridiculous," wrote another person.

"@mumbaipolice no helmet on bike," a user wrote.

Another person wrote, "@mumbaipolice - Give them violation tickets"

"Sirf hamare liye hai kya rules and regulations".

Some also called out Ganguly for setting a wrong example despite being a member of the ruling party of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) which she joined this year ahead of Lok Sabha Polls 2024.

About Rupali Ganguly's popular show Anupamaa:

Rupali has been a part of the entertainment industry since the early 2000s but with Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’ her fame reached to next level. The show has been making headlines lately after actor Sudhanshu Pandey quit the show. The actor recently clarified that nobody is responsible for his exit from the show, and it is his decision to move on in his career.

Sudhanshu essayed the character of Vanraj Shah in 'Anupamaa'. During an award function in Mumbai, Sudhanshu cleared the air behind his exit from the show, and refuted the rumours about Rupali being responsible for the action.

Talking to media persons, he said: "Nobody is responsible for anyone's exit. It is my wish whether I want to do something or not. Agar maine decide kiya ki mai thoda move on karna chahta hu to maine kia." (If I decided I wanted to move on a little, I did.)

"Koi iske liye responsible nahi hai, aur koi responsible ho bhi nahi sakta, shayad itni taakat kisi me hai bhi nahi ki koi responsible ho mere jaise actor ko nikaalne ke liye ya kahin se jaane ke liye. I don't think it is fair ki kisi ko ham responsible thehraye," he shared.

(No one is responsible for this, and no one can be responsible, perhaps no one has the power to be responsible for firing an actor like me. I don't think it is fair to hold someone responsible.)

He further shared: "Maine aaj tak Rupali ka naam nahi liya. She is my friend. Why will I say something like this about her?"