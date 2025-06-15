Legendary Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note to his late father by saying, "...there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did". The 2011 World Cup-winning Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared an image with his father, Yograj, who, too, represented the country earlier

Yuvraj Singh with his father, Yograj; Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: Instagram/yuvisofficial/shikhardofficial)

On the occasion of Father's Day, former Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina took to his official social media handle by sharing a video with a caption which read, "We love you, Dad! 🙏❤️ Thanks for being the coolest dad ever! You’re our hero, our guide, and our best friend 💕. Happy Father’s Day! 🎉 #FathersDay #loveyoudad #blessed". Taking to Instagram:

Former Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too, penned down his emotions by saying, "Papa, you're my strength". Taking to Instagram: Papa, you’re my strength, my pillar, and of course my forever hero. Happy Fathers Day! ❤️

The former left-handed batsman also shared a story on his Instagram account, in which a video of him showcases his son's playful act with the cricketer. "Happy Father's day to me. Always there for you #Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you," Dhawan wrote on behalf of his son.

The veteran of 167 ODI matches has often shared pictures of his son on social media.

Legendary Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note to his late father by saying, "...there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did". Taking to X:

Before the applause, before the centuries, there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did. I carry his calm, his grace, and his love in every step.



The 2011 World Cup-winning Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared an image with his father, Yograj, who, too, represented the country earlier. The image caption read, "Happy Father's Day baapu! The one who taught me that the only finish line worth crossing is the one you reach by never giving up! Lots of love". Taking to Instagram: