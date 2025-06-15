Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Happy Fathers Day baapu Cricket fraternity share touching messages on Fathers Day 2025

'Happy Father's Day baapu!': Cricket fraternity share touching messages on Father's Day 2025

Updated on: 15 June,2025 05:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Legendary Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note to his late father by saying, "...there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did". The 2011 World Cup-winning Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared an image with his father, Yograj, who, too, represented the country earlier

'Happy Father's Day baapu!': Cricket fraternity share touching messages on Father's Day 2025

Yuvraj Singh with his father, Yograj; Shikhar Dhawan (Pic: Instagram/yuvisofficial/shikhardofficial)

Listen to this article
'Happy Father's Day baapu!': Cricket fraternity share touching messages on Father's Day 2025
x
00:00

On the occasion of Father's Day, former Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina took to his official social media handle by sharing a video with a caption which read, "We love you, Dad! 🙏❤️ Thanks for being the coolest dad ever! You’re our hero, our guide, and our best friend 💕. Happy Father’s Day! 🎉 #FathersDay #loveyoudad #blessed". Taking to Instagram:


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)



Former Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too, penned down his emotions by saying, "Papa, you're my strength". Taking to Instagram: Papa, you’re my strength, my pillar, and of course my forever hero. Happy Fathers Day! ❤️

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

The former left-handed batsman also shared a story on his Instagram account, in which a video of him showcases his son's playful act with the cricketer. "Happy Father's day to me. Always there for you #Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you," Dhawan wrote on behalf of his son.

The veteran of 167 ODI matches has often shared pictures of his son on social media.

Legendary Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt note to his late father by saying, "...there was a man with a pen and a gentle smile, believing in me before the world did". Taking to X:

The 2011 World Cup-winning Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared an image with his father, Yograj, who, too, represented the country earlier. The image caption read, "Happy Father's Day baapu! The one who taught me that the only finish line worth crossing is the one you reach by never giving up! Lots of love". Taking to Instagram:

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

suresh raina yuvraj singh shikhar dhawan sachin tendulkar india Team India fathers day Father`s Day 2025 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK