Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > British F 35 jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport normal occurrence of diversion says IAF

British F-35 jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport; normal occurrence of diversion says IAF

Updated on: 15 June,2025 06:14 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
PTI |

Top

The British fighter jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, made the emergency landing after running low on fuel, sources said on Sunday

British F-35 jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport; normal occurrence of diversion says IAF

A British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the IThiruvananthapuram International Airport. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
British F-35 jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport; normal occurrence of diversion says IAF
x
00:00

As a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport last night, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said it is "fully aware" of it and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, made the emergency landing after running low on fuel, sources said on Sunday.


The jet landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said.


An IAF spokesperson in a brief statement said, "A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons."

"All assistance being given and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies," he added.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

indian air force kerala thiruvananthapuram united kingdom India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK