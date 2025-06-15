British F-35 jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport; normal occurrence of diversion says IAF

The British fighter jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, made the emergency landing after running low on fuel, sources said on Sunday

A British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the IThiruvananthapuram International Airport. Pic/PTI

As a British F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport last night, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday said it is "fully aware" of it and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons.

The jet, which is believed to have taken off from an aircraft carrier, made the emergency landing after running low on fuel, sources said on Sunday.

The jet landed safely at around 9.30 pm, they said.

An IAF spokesperson in a brief statement said, "A normal occurrence of diversion by F-35. The IAF is fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons."

"All assistance being given and the IAF is in coordination with all agencies," he added.

The aircraft is currently parked at the airport.

