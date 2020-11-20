Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra: Won't reject good roles because of studies

Harshaali Malhotra, aka Munni from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, recently made headlines after she shared some Diwali pictures on Instagram. The little girl we knew and loved from the film has grown up into a lovely young woman, and netizens couldn't believe their eyes! Her photos soon went viral and people couldn't stop talking about her.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Harshaali has spoken about her acting aspirations and how she's open to good roles. She shared, "I want to be an actress as everyone knows. I would love to be back on the big screen as soon as I get a good role and I am hoping to get it soon."

Also read: Harshaali Malhotra On Bajrangi Bhaijaan: There Were A Lot Of Changes In My Life Post The Film

She added, "Many movies were offered after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, even from the South, but those roles were not as good as Munni. I am capable enough to manage my studies and my passion together. So I will not reject any good role because of my studies."

Talking about Salman Khan and how she would love working with him again, Harshaali said, "I would love to work with Salman uncle again and all the other superstars are excellent. Salman uncle is caring, affectionate, funny and very supportive as he used to guide me between the shots. We don't talk too often, but I definitely wish him on his birthday and on different occasions."

When asked about some memories from the sets of Bajrangi, Harshaali shared, "I was fond of going on ATV rides with Salman uncle and Kabir Khan uncle, playing table tennis with them on the sets and many more!"

Also read: Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan Turns Five: Director Kabir Khan Goes Nostalgic

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news