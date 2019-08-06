Bal Thackeray memorial site to get 362sqm more

mumbai

The heritage grade-IIB bungalow at Shivaji Park is said to be dearest to late Thackeray and was thus chosen by the trust as the venue for the memorial

Bal Thackeray

The site for the memorial of Bal Thackeray — Mayor's former residence near Dadar's Shivaji Park — has got an additional space of about 362sqm. The plot of Kerala Mahila Samaj is located next to Mayor's former bungalow. The BMC had asked the G Northward to cancel the lease of the plot of Kerala Mahila Samaj, which then challenged the order in the Bombay High Court. The HC last month gave a go-ahead to the BMC to cancel the lease and take back the land.

Also Read: MMRDA won't build entire Bal Thackeray flyover at Jogeshwari

The BMC has already handed over the 11,500sqm plot (Mayor's former bungalow) to the Bal Thackeray Memorial Trust on lease for 30 years on a nominal rent of R1. Now, the process to hand over the 362sqm-land will begin soon, said the civic officials. A civic official said, "A proposal will be submitted to the BMC improvement committee and accordingly, the offer will be approved."

A high-level committee headed by then state chief secretary Swadheen Kshatriya had recommended the Mayor's bungalow for the memorial four years back. The panel had also suggested that the civic body should cancel the lease agreement of the 362sqm plot. The heritage grade-IIB bungalow at Shivaji Park is said to be dearest to late Thackeray and was thus chosen by the trust as the venue for the memorial.

Also Read: These photos prove Aaditya Thackeray is just like his grandpa Bal Thackeray

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates