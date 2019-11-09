Bala Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's dream run continues

Ayushmann Khurrana is the go-to guy in the Hindi film industry when it comes to making perfect stories about imperfect protagonists. He's the only actor who unapologetically embraces the fictional world of flawed men and their inhibitions. Bala, his latest release, is another addition to his powering repertoire. It's a comedy about a balding man and the embarrassment that follows.

Bala wasn't just a farcical comedy; it had an underlying message about embracing your flaws and loving yourselves. And maybe that is the reason why the audience has too loved the film, and the opening numbers suggest the same. It has opened to a two-digit number that speaks about the brand that Khurrana has become over the last few years.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to reveal the first day collections and it seems the leading man is all set to deliver his seventh success in a row. Take a look right here:

#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂÂ¹ 10.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2019

Given the strong word of mouth, the collections are only likely to see a rise in the coming week. Khurrana now gears up for his next two films for 2020. The first one is Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar and also starring Amitabh Bachchan. It's all slated to release on February 28. The next one would be Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he plays a homosexual character. This is releasing on March 13.

After the release of the two films, the actor will take a break from films. He said in an interview his family needs him. Well, we hope the break doesn't last too long.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates