Bala Box Office Day 2: The comic caper mints Rs 15.73 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's Bala hit theatres on November 7, and has been doing extremely well at the box office. The comic caper collected Rs 10.15 crore on day at the box office, and on the second day too, the film has raked in a good amount of money. Fil critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection of Bala on day 2. He wrote, "#Bala hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Superb growth... Day 3 should help *weekend total* cross Rs 40 cr mark... Will be Ayushmann's third film to hit Rs 40 cr+ in *opening weekend* [#BadhaaiHo, #DreamGirl]... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr. Total: Rs 25.88 cr. #India biz."

According to a mid-day review of the film, "Make no mistake, this film isn't so much about Kanpur, kaala-potu make-up as it's about Khurrana, and Khurrana alone, right at the centre—belting out mimicry, from Dev Anand, SRK to Big B; going from an over-confident, sakth small-town launda, to an under-confident wuss, and then back again—all in a few minutes flat."

Bala, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is the story of a man who begins to lose all his hair at an early age and is faced with embarrassment and shame. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, battles the trauma that comes with being a dark-skinned woman. Coming to Yami Gautam, she romances Khurrana not knowing his true identity.

