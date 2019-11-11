Bala Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann's film on a roll; rakes in Rs 18.07 crore
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's film Bala has been received with open arms by the audience. Here's what the film earned on Sunday.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's latest offering, Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, has been doing extremely well at the box office. On day 3 since its release, which was a Sunday, Bala has earned a solid Rs 18.07 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the numbers. He wrote, "#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: Rs 43.95 cr. #India biz."
#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: â¹ 43.95 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019
Taran Adarsh also compared the weekend box office collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's earlier films with Bala. This is what he tweeted:
#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019
2019: #DreamGirl â¹ 44.57 cr
2019: #Bala â¹ 43.95 cr
2018: #BadhaaiHo â¹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]
2019: #Article15 â¹ 20.04 cr
Contd...
2018: #AndhaDhun â¹ 15 cr— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019
2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan â¹ 14.46 cr
2017: #BareillyKiBarfi â¹ 11.52 cr#India biz.
Bala, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is the story of a man who begins to lose all his hair as a young man and then faces embarrassment and shame because of it. The film hit theatres on November 7, 2019.
