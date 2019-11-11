MENU

Bala Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann's film on a roll; rakes in Rs 18.07 crore

Published: Nov 11, 2019, 12:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's film Bala has been received with open arms by the audience. Here's what the film earned on Sunday.

A still from Bala. Pic/YouTube
A still from Bala. Pic/YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's latest offering, Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik, has been doing extremely well at the box office. On day 3 since its release, which was a Sunday, Bala has earned a solid Rs 18.07 crore at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the numbers. He wrote, "#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: Rs 43.95 cr. #India biz."

Taran Adarsh also compared the weekend box office collection of Ayushmann Khurrana's earlier films with Bala. This is what he tweeted:

 

Bala, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, is the story of a man who begins to lose all his hair as a young man and then faces embarrassment and shame because of it. The film hit theatres on November 7, 2019.

