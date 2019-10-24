Bala makers claim they had the rights to recreate Dr Zeus' Don't Be Shy

It's been a controversial period for Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. From being accused of copyright infringement to recently being accused of recreating a song without permission, the makers of Bala have been busy dodging legal bullets.

Dr Zeus had recently alleged that music label and composers of Bala had recreated his hit song, Don't Be Shy by Rouge, without his permission, and ruined it in the process. This accusation came a day after the song was released by the makers of Bala.

Now, however, the makers of Bala have released an official statement that claims they had the rights to recreate the song. According to a report on indiatoday.in, the statement reads, "Karman Entertainment owns the worldwide rights to the song Don't Be Shy by Rouge, the early 2000s classic dance hit, produced by Dr Zeus. Karman Entertainment gave an official license to Maddock Films for the re-creation rights of Don't Be Shy, which is featuring in Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and directed by Amar Kaushik."

It further reads, "The song video went live on 18 of October and has received an overwhelming response globally. The video and the single itself was teased on social media a day prior and the fun banter between the composers, Badshah and the lead actor, Ayushmann had everyone in splits."

Dr Zeus had taken to Twitter to question the makers about the song. He had written, "Are u guys taking the p*** @sonymusicindia @MaddockFilms @Its_Badshah @SonyMusicUK @SachinJigarLive wen did u compose don't b shy & kangna.. more to the point how dare u guys b riding off ma old hits & f***in them up??? Ya need to get original [sic]."

Badshah, who has penned the lyrics of the Bala song, had apologised to Dr Zeus through a post of his own. He wrote, "I am aware of the situation around 'Dont be shy'. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he's my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want to go through something like this [sic]."

