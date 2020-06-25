Balasaheb Thorat appoints nine new district Congress presidents in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday appointed nine new district unit presidents as part of the revamping process of the organisation. These are the first appointments made by Thorat, who took over as the state Congress chief after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He succeeded Ashok Chavan who quit as the MPCC president in the wake of the party's rout in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Thorat and Chavan are ministers in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government of which the Congress is a key constituent.

Senior leader and former MLA Kalyan Kale is prominent among the new appointees. Kale has been appointed the Aurangabad district Congress committee president. Mohammad Hisham Osmani is the new president of the Aurangabad city district Congress committee. The other new appointees are: Shrishail Mallikarjun Utage (Latur district Congress committee), Kiran Jadhav (Latur city district congress Committee), Vikrant Chavan(Thane city district Congress committee), Mohan Panchbhai (Bhandara district Congress committee), Namdeo Kirsan (Gondia), Ritesh Tiwari (Chandrapur) and Prakash Devtale (Chandrapur city district), the party said.

Thorat expressed confidence that new district Congress chiefs will help strengthen the party organization. Sources said a new MPCC working committee will also be announced in a fortnight.

Ever since Thorat took over, he had not effected any reshuffle in the state unit.

