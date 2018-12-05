Balbharati to upload Youtube videos on solving SSC papers

national

These videos would pertain to the practice tests conducted last month and would also help students understand assessment

SSC papers

Taking a step forward in helping Std X students understand the new state board syllabus well, Balbharati has now planned to upload videos on Youtube on how to solve question papers and the manner in which assessment is done. They would pertain to the practice tests organised by the state bureau of textbooks from November 26 to December 3.

Starting December 6, everyday a new video pertaining to a particular test would be uploaded. A detailed timetable would be available on Balbharati's official website (www.ebalbharati.in) where the link to the videos will also be provided. According to sources, students can refer to these videos to understand the mistakes they have made in

the tests.



One of the model question papers for the practice tests

Sources said the introduction of the new syllabus has created a lot of confusion and apprehension among the students. Earlier, students could refer to old question papers and get an idea of the exam pattern, but this year that won't be possible, as major changes have been made in the syllabus. In view of these concerns, for the first time Balbharati introduced the practice tests, wherein question papers were uploaded online based on which schools held examinations at their level.

This practice round helped students as well as parents get an idea of how the upcoming board examination would be. Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Magar, Balbharati director, said, "The batch appearing for the SSC examination in March next year is the first one to study the new syllabus. This certainly has created a lot of panic among them. Hence, the practice tests were introduced. But as examinations nowadays are based more on activity sheets, rather than the traditional question-answer pattern, the videos will help students be more confident of the final examination."

