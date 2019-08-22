Bali or Phuket, where will Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have their beach wedding?

bollywood

Although Varun Dhawan had quashed the rumour of his wedding, fresh reports suggest that he will marry his childhood love, Natasha Dalal, either in Bali or Phuket in 2020

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal spotted at the airport. Photo: Yogen Shah.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's relationship was kept a secret until the Judwaa actor came out in the open and spoke about her on a chat show. It was on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, that Varun revealed about his ladylove, Natasha Dalal. In a fresh round of events, there are reports about Natasha and Varun tying the knot in 2020.

A report by indiatimes.com states that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry in 2020 and is going to have a destination wedding in a complete 'Bollywood Style.' Speaking about the same and giving some more information about this big fat Indian wedding, a source told the entertainment portal, "Varun and Natasha are planning a big fat Bollywood style wedding at an exotic destination. With the consent of the bride and groom, the families have decided on two destinations - Bali and Phuket. Varun and Natasha want a true-blue Punjabi wedding and the beach destination will add glamour to their dreamy nuptials. Once they pin the location, the families will soon start working on the logistics for the 2020 wedding."

Earlier, Pinkvilla had quoted that the Coolie No 1 actor will tie the knot with his fashion designer girlfriend in December 2019. While it was always maintained that they would have a beach wedding, earlier Goa was reported to be the destination for the true-blue Punjabi wedding. It was on the festival of Diwali in 2018 that Varun made it official by wishing his fans and followers with Natasha by his side.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan's last release, Kalank failed to woo the audience. He has completed the shoot of his dance film, Street Dancer 3D. This film is touted to be India's biggest dance film, helmed by choreographer-director, Remo D'souza. Apart from Varun, Street Dancer 3D has Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

As soon as he completed Street Dancer 3D, the 32-year-old hopped to Bangkok to commence the shooting of Coolie No.1. This film is a remake of the 1995 movie featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. While the original film was directed by Varun's father, David Dhawan, this is also being helmed by Sr. Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan has bagged the female lead in Coolie No. 1 and Varun has kept all his followers entertained with behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the set.

