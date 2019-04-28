Varun Dhawan to tie the knot with Natasha Dalal in 2020, confirms David Dhawan

bollywood

Varun Dhawan has been in a relationship with Natasha Dalal for quite some time, but has chosen to keep his personal life lowkey

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who has been dating childhood friend Natasha Dalal for a long time, is set to tie the knot with her next year. There had been rumours circulating for the longest time that the couple is planning to get married soon, but it wasn't until now that the news was confirmed.

Varun Dhawan's dad, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, confirmed the news to Mensxp, that Varun and Natasha are indeed getting married in 2020. He said, "His marriage will happen next year maybe. I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?"

While the couple hasn't announced anything yet, this is the most official announcement we have got till date. Varun Dhawan recently celebrated his 32nd birthday on April 24, 2019, and girlfriend Natasha Dalal took to Instagram to wish him with a romantic message. Natasha mentioned that she is looking forward to creating many "more memories together".

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but has chosen to keep his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

"I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life," Varun said when he appeared on an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D in London with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others.

Also read: Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal being trolled: You can't tell people where to draw the line

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates