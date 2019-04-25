Natasha Dalal sends out a heartfelt note to Varun Dhawan on his birthday

bollywood

In the birthday post for Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal wrote: "Happy birthday to an amazing person who makes everyday special Varun. Continue to love life and never stop dreaming. Can't wait to share more memories together. Love you lots!"

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan (Pic/Natasha Dalal's Instagram story)

As Varun Dhawan celebrated his 32nd birthday on April 24, 2019, his girlfriend Natasha Dalal took to Instagram to wish him with a romantic message. Natasha mentioned that she is looking forward to creating many "more memories together".

Varun's colleagues and friends took to social media to wish him "a year full of happiness and good luck". Varun shared the messages on his Instagram story, which also included Natasha's heartfelt note.

Check out the Instagram story of Natasha Dalal shared by Varun Dhawan:



Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but kept his personal life guarded. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

"I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life," Varun said when he appeared on an episode of "Koffee with Karan" season 6.

"And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.

