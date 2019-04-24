Jacqueline Fernandez wishes her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan on his birthday

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan had given a blockbuster hit of 2017 with Judwaa 2 which was loved by audience across the nation

Jacqueline Fernandez wishes her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan on his 32nd birthday. Jacqueline and Varun are best of the buddies, bonded over the sets of Judwaa 2 where they have played the love interest of each other. One of the most energetic lead pair of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan had given a blockbuster hit of 2017 with Judwaa 2 which was loved by audience across the nation.

The Race actress took to her Instagram story and posted an adorable picture with Varun. Take a look:

The eccentric Jodi had also made a buzz when Jacq of Hearts, Jacqueline Fernandez along with Varun Dhawan walked in for Ambani Diwali party. Being one of the warmest people in Bollywood, Jacqueline had thrown a success party for all the Judwaa 2 cast and crew.

Recently the actress was spotted with her friend Amanda Cerny at a restaurant in Suburban Mumbai. Jacqueline and Amanda created waves with their pictures last year as Jacqueline visited the States and developed a bond with the latter.

