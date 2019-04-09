Varun Dhawan on Natasha Dalal being trolled: You can't tell people where to draw the line

television

Varun Dhawan spoke about how trolling his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on social media affects him

Varun Dhawan

Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch that revolves around Bollywood celebrities opening up about their social media interactions has been making headlines. The makers have now released yet another interesting episode featuring Varun Dhawan.

During the interaction with Varun Dhawan, the host of the show, Arbaaz Khan asked him, 'What is the one thing that pinches you on social media?"

To this, Varun spoke about how his girlfriend Natasha Dalal is always at the receiving end of online trolling, which irks him. "Everyone knows I have a girlfriend and that I have been in love for a very long time with Natasha. So sometimes when people use that and make stuff up, then I don't appreciate that and I feel like that is my thing and I think people should respect."

"With social media, you can't tell people where to draw the line. We can never say that," says Varun Dhawan.

Natasha Dalal is often seen with Varun's parents. They have also been clicked together for luncheons and dinner dates. Talking about his relationship and wedding plans with Natasha, Varun had earlier said on Koffee With Karan that they are a couple, and he plans to marry her.

On the professional front, Varun is gearing up for the release of Abhishek Varman's Kalank. He is currently on a non-stop drive to promote this film with co-stars, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a multi-starrer, which also has Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kemmu. Apart from this film, he is also shooting for Remo D'souza's Street Dancer 3D in London with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others.

Also Read: Complaint filed against woman who threatened Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates