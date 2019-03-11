Varun Dhawan: My parents gave up on me and adopted another

bollywood

David Dhawan with wife Karuna Dhawan attended Akash Ambani's wedding sans son Varun Dhawan. His parents were rather seen at the do with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan with his mother Karuna and father David

On Sunday, March 10, Varun Dhawan's parents, David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan attended business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's eldest son, Akash Ambani's grand post-wedding bash at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex. Akash tied the knot with the diamond merchant, Russell Mehta's daughter, Shloka Mehta, who is his childhood friend.

David Dhawan attended the post-wedding bash sans son, Varun Dhawan. However, they got along someone in place of Varun and the latter is feeling left out. Being felt sidelined, Varun took up to social media and wrote about it. They attended the wedding bash with Varun's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, who incidentally happens to be the Judwaa actor's childhood buddy.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share a photo of his father, mother and ladylove.



David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan and Natasha Dalal at Akash Ambani's post-wedding bash. Photo: Shadab Khan.

Referring to this photo, he wrote: "My parents gave up on me and adopted another [sic]"

This isn't the first time that Natasha was seen with Varun's parents. They have also been captured together for luncheons and dinner dates. Talking about his relationship and wedding plans with Natasha, Varun had earlier said on Koffee With Karan that they are a couple, and he plans to marry her.

On the professional front, Varun will be seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, the teaser of which will be out on March 12. The film is a multi-starrer one with Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt. Apart from this film, he is also shooting for Remo D'souza's Street Dancer in London with Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan twerking with Nora Fatehi on a street is insane; watch video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates