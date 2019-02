bollywood

A picture of Varun Dhawan hugging girlfriend Natasha Dalal from their recent work-cum-vacation is going viral

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Varun Dhawan's fan club.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his forthcoming dance film, titled Street Dancer in London. Simultaneously, the actor is also spending quality time with girlfriend, Natasha Dalal in the British capital. Varun's photo with girlfriend Natasha Dalal from their work-cum-vacation is doing the rounds on social media. The picture, in which, Varun is hugging his ladylove was shared by Varun Dhawan's fan club on Instagram. The Judwaa actor has a humongous fan following and is also a favourite amongst children.

In the picture, Varun is seen wearing a silver-coloured quilted jacket, paired with black denim. On the other hand, to beat the cold, Natasha Dalal is seen in a beige trench coat with a cute monkey cap. The couple looked deep in love while they shared a romantic moment on the London bridge.

Varun and Natasha know each other since childhood and have stayed thick till date. The actor, on his appearance on the chat show, Koffee With Karan admitted to dating Natasha. He had said, "We are a couple and I plan to marry her."

In the initial stage of his career, the 31-year old refrained from talking about his love life and refused being clicked with Dalal whenever they were spotted together for movie dates. However, after attaining some stability, gradually he started opening up about Natasha and on the occasion of Diwali, he had shared a beautiful photo of them together to send Diwali wishes to his fans. On the other hand, there are reports of the two tying the knot soon.

On the professional front, Varun wrapped up the shoot of Abhishek Varman's Kalank with Alia Bhatt and is now shooting for Street Dancer with Shraddha Kapoor, which is being helmed by Remo D'souza.

