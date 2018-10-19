Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal show off PDA on social media

bollywood

The Judwaa 2 actor posted a picture of himself on social media and captioned it, "Kingdom come."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Like most B-Town couples, Varun Dhawan and ladylove Natasha Dalal are now resorting to PDA on social media. The actor posted a picture of himself and captioned it, "Kingdom come." Natasha responded with a lovestruck emoji. He was quick to reply with a red heart emoji. All this while Varun preferred to keep her away from prying eyes as he did not want his love life to be highlighted more than his work. Guess he has found a balance now, considering that he is indulging in khullam khulla pyaar.

View this post on Instagram Kingdom come ðÂÂÂÂ¶ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onOct 17, 2018 at 12:18am PDT

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is a major success story in Bollywood with it becoming a hit! The film collected a good 13.30 crore nett in its second week, despite the cinema strike in Madhya Pradesh.

The 31-year-old Bollywood star will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates