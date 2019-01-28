Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal to marry in November?

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been seeing each for a really long time now. Varun chose to keep his rumoured affair a secret one for the longest time

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/varundvn.

Varun Dhawan and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal never admitted their relationship during the former's initial Bollywood days. The actor thought that discussing his personal life would shift all the focus away from his work to his love affair. Therefore, Varun never opened about Natasha, and always dodged questions related to her.

However, the tables have turned now, slowly and steadily Varun started opening up about his relationship with Natasha and sportingly started answering questions related to their marriage. Their hand-in-hand appearances at B-town fellas - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's wedding, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's wedding revealed their fondness for each other. Gradually, but Varun accepted his relationship and often indulges in social media PDA with her. 2018 was all about weddings in Bollywood, and it seems 2019 will be the year when Varun Dhawan will finally take the plunge.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal might tie the knot soon in the month of November 2019. Now, isn't that an exciting news for their fans? The report states that Dalal, who is a fashion designer by profession has already started shopping for her trousseau, silverware and flowers for her special day.

The publication further reported that Natasha wants to have an intimate but fun wedding, and therefore wants to plan everything herself. Till a while ago, Varun preferred to keep Natasha away from prying eyes as he did not want his love life to be highlighted more than his work.

On the professional front, the 31-year-old Bollywood star will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in 2019. Apart from this, Varun has also started preparations for his next - a dance flick by Remo D'souza. The film is touted to be India's biggest dance film in 4D. He will be matching steps with his ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Well, Shraddha Kapoor wasn't the original choice for this film. The Stree actor was replaced by Chikni Chameli, Katrina Kaif after she exited from the film.

