Varun Dhawan twerking with Nora Fatehi on a street is insane; watch video

bollywood

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post has him twerking with co-actor Nora Fatehi from the sets of Street Dancer 3D in London

Nora Fatehi with Varun Dhawan and dancer Sheetal Pery. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/varundvn

Varun Dhawan is currently in the British capital to shoot for his upcoming dance film, titled, Street Dancer 3D. The film, which is helmed by choreographer Remo D'souza, also features Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Shraddha has proved her dancing mettle in ABCD 2 and Nora literally had people shaking to her version of Dilbar from Satyamave Jayate.

Now, in a video shared by Varun Dhawan, he is seen taking up the twerk challenge by Nora Fatehi and dancer Sheetal Pery. He captioned the post as, "I often get challenged to twerk competitions on #streerdancer3d and I will do anything to win @norafatehi @pery_sheetal17 #takitaki [sic]."

Initially, he observes the two dancers and later joins them by starting to twerk. As soon as Varun begins showing his moves, some members of the crew start hooting and cheering for him. Later, Varun stops in the middle of the dance to pull the sweatshirt stuffed inside his pants to highlight his assets. His co-actor Shraddha Kapoor was also seen having fun with them while the entire team bursts into laughter.

The other dancer from Street Dancer 3D, Sheetal Pery reposted Varun's post and described the experience doing this. She wrote: "Bro It was Fun [sic]."

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was signed opposite Varun Dhawan for this film. However, she walked off from the film for reasons unknown. She got replaced by Shraddha Kapoor, who was seen with Varun in ABCD 2.

Talking about this reunion of Shraddha and choreographer Prabhudeva with the film, director Remo said, "For me, Street Dancer is a family reunion. I am looking forward to again work with Prabhu Sir, Varun and Shraddha and welcome Bhushanji in our journey this time. We have envisioned Street Dancer to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing but this time the passion will be limitless!"

Street Dancer 3D produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, directed by Remo D'Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi releases on November 8, 2019.

