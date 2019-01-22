Photos: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's rigorous prep for ABCD 3!

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are working really hard to get into their dancing shoes for ABCD 3

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor snapped post their dance rehearsals. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor impressed the audience with their sizzling dance moves in ABCD 2 and their chemistry ooze fire. After wooing the audience with their charismatic dance moves, the duo is back with another dance film, which is touted to be the biggest dance film ever made in India. Varun and Shraddha were snapped post their dance rehearsals in the city. The duo is bucking up their dance steps for this film, which is a prequel to the ABCD franchise.

Take a look at the photos:

Shraddha Kapoor was snapped without makeup, and she looked beautiful as ever in this raw avatar.

We assume Varun Dhawan has hurt his head during his rehearsals. The actor was all seen in a sporty avatar.

Another picture of Shraddha Kapoor, where she looks all fatigued but obliges the shutterbugs with her infectious smile.

Well, Shraddha Kapoor wasn't the original choice for this Remo D'souza film. It was Katrina Kaif, who was paired opposite Varun Dhawan, considering the former is an outstanding dancer. However, Katrina opted out of the film for reasons unknown and was replaced by Shraddha Kapoor.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is working on a South trilingual film, Saaho with Prabhas and is also training hard for Indian Badminton player Saina Nehwal's biopic. Apart from this, she has Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput and the dance film with Varun Dhawan.

That's an impressive list, we say!

Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor recently wrapped up Kalank and is undergoing rigorous training for the dance film with Shraddha Kapoor. Reportedly, he is also in contention to reprise one of the characters from Andaz Apna Apna's Amar or Prem in the rumoured reloaded version.

