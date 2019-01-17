Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor to be trained by Got To Dance UK's Tashan Muir for Remo D'Souza film

bollywood

Got To Dance UK finalist Tashan Muir to train Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor in street dance and hip hop for their next outing, to be helmed by Remo D'Souza

Dhawan and Kapoor in a music video

Considering their last collaboration ABCD2 (2015) was a runaway hit, director Remo D'Souza is pulling out all stops for his next featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. In a bid to up the ante, the filmmaker has flown in Tashan Muir - a famed London-based artiste who runs a dance school in the Queen's city - to train his leads in street dance and hip hop.



Muir. Pic/Facebook

Says a source from the creative team, "Having worked closely with Tashan during ABCD (2013), Remo was keen to use his expertise in this project, too. So, Tashan, along with one of his students Tanya, has been brought down to India to conduct workshops with Varun and Shraddha. Tashan is one of the leading names in street dance in London; in fact, a team training in his school was the runner-up of Got To Dance UK season 3. Since the movie is set in London, the director was keen that the leads be shown employing dance forms that are prevalent there. So, the actors have been training in European hip hop, locking and popping, and disco hustle over the past week under their tutelage. In fact, Tashan and Tanya will also feature in the film."

The source goes on to add that the film will go on floors in Amritsar next week. "It's a seven-day-long schedule that will feature key sequences between Varun and Aparshakti Khurana. Post the Punjab leg, Varun and Shraddha will resume their dance training till March, post which the unit heads to London for the 40-day schedule. As the story is based in London, the rest of the movie will be shot there."

The final leg of the dance drama is scheduled for July.

