Varun Dhawan: Nora Fatehi is one of the most hard working humans I've met

Actor Varun Dhawan has praised actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film with him, saying she is one of the most hardworking and driven human beings he has met.

"She's one of the most hardworking and driven human beings that I have ever meet. Welcome to the gang. Going to feed you cheese and dance with you. Hey, Nora Fatehi we going to kick up a storm," Varun tweeted on Wednesday.

The yet-untitled film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. This will be the second time Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space after "ABCD 2" in 2015. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

With Katrina Kaif walking out of the film at the eleventh hour, the unit has already approached Shraddha Kapoor to return to the series for this edition too, and groove alongside leading man Varun Dhawan. Bhushan Kumar and D'Souza's wife Lizelle are set to produce the offering, which is likely to kick off within a month.

