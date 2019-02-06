Remo D'Souza: Street Dancer completely different from ABCD franchise

bollywood

A day after he revealed the film's title, director Remo D'Souza says Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D not spin-off of the previous outing

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

When director Remo D'Souza announced his next directorial offering featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in December, many assumed that it was the next instalment in the successful ABCD franchise. That the director did not reveal the film's title until this week only added to the confusion.



Remo D'Souza

A day after unveiling the posters of Street Dancer 3D, D'Souza says, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

While Dhawan wrapped up the first schedule in Punjab last month, he is expected to head to London with Kapoor in March for a 40-day schedule. Ahead of their shoot, the two have been training in street dance under the tutelage of renowned artiste Tashan Muir. "It shows their dedication towards the craft."

