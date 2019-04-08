Complaint filed against woman who threatened Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Updated: Apr 08, 2019, 11:19 IST | Faizan Khan

The Santacruz police have registered a non cognisable offence against a female fan of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for allegedly threatening his girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal. Pic/Varun Dhawan Instagram

The Mumbai police, on Sunday, booked a government official's wife for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The Santacruz police on Sunday registered a non-cognisable offence against her.

Earlier, mid-day reported that when Varun Dhawan reached his Juhu home after promotions for his upcoming film, Kalank, a female fan who was doing the rounds near his home created a ruckus. The female fan waited for a few hours for a selfie with Varun Dhawan but the actor wanted to rest after a hectic schedule. The fan refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself and later kept mumbling about how she will harm Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

While talking to mid-day, senior Inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said, "We have registered a non-cognisable offence against her under sections 504 and 507 of Indian Penal Code."

