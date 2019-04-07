Mumbai Crime: Varun Dhawan's stalker threatens to kill his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal

crime

Kalank star Varun Dhawan has a huge fan base, and now, one of the actor's stalker has threatened the actor's girlfriend, Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan with his rumoured girlfriend, Natasha Dalal. The stalker made multiple threats to kill her

Actor Varun Dhawan is usually quite genial with all fans, indulging them with selfies and autographs. However, a nasty surprise awaited him on Friday evening, when he reached his Juhu home after the promotions of his upcoming film, Kalank, at Sun-n-Sand Hotel.

A source from his security team informed mid-day, "There was a female fan, who was doing the rounds of his house for a long time. We are used to such things and on most occasions, the fans are sweet and never cross their limits. Varun sir usually obliges their selfie requests, if he is available. But, he is currently pressed for time and is juggling too many things. She was waiting for a couple of hours. Sir came late and she was insisting that she meet him then and there. He was pretty tired from the day's work and wanted to rest. She refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself. When the security still didn't get her through to Varun sir, she threw a fit. She kept mumbling how she will harm Natasha ma'am."

Dhawan has been dating Natasha Dalal since his debut in Bollywood and is rumoured to be tying the knot with her next year. The source adds, "It was alarming for us because usually, fans don't get so aggressive. We informed Varun sir, who panicked. She kept saying, 'I will kill Natasha.' After the woman refused to leave even after 45 minutes, we had to call the local police station." A complaint was lodged at Santa Cruz police station last night, and Dhawan's statement is yet to be recorded on the matter, post which an FIR will be lodged. When we reached Dhawan, he declined to comment, requesting anonymity for the fan.

