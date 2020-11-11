Mumbai: Ban on fireworks came way too late, say sellers

The BMC on Monday banned fireworks ahead of Diwali and limited the crackers to only sparklers (phuljhadi) and flower pots (anaar) on the evening of Laxmi Pujan, the decision, shopkeepers say, came too late. Most of the firecrackers sellers in the city had already bought their supplies for this festival when the ban was imposed.

The BMC, in its Monday circular, warned of action against the violators under the Epidemic Diseases Act. It has only allowed bursting of mild crackers like phuljhadi and anaar on private premises on the evening of November 14. However, all kinds of firecrackers were being sold in the markets across Mumbai and Thane. mid-day, during the visit to the shops, on Tuesday learnt that the sellers were unaware about the prohibition on bursting crackers this year.

Haven't sold much this year

The wholesale firecrackers shops at Kopri Market in Thane East had all kinds of crackers, including bombs ranging from laxmi bombs to the 1,000-shot strings. All because the vendors didn't know about the ban. "The sale is absolutely low as compared to last year, but firecrackers are available in the market. There was a good rush last weekend, and most customers bought rocket fireworks and anaar," said one shop owner.



Customers at a shop in Kopri, Thane East. Pic/ Rajesh Gupta

There is a line of shops just outside the station at Kurla West and they were all loaded with a variety of crackers, but saw a few buyers. "We bought lakhs of firecrackers, specially sutli and string bombs. We didn't know that bursting crackers would be banned. But so far, whoever came, bought 'strong [noisy]' firecrackers," said an owner.

Only about 10% sale so far

Mahesh Wangde, who has been selling firecrackers at Kurla West for the past 30 years, said the sale has been decreasing gradually over the past few years. "But this festival, we have managed to sell only about 5 to 10 per cent of the firecrackers so far. Our sale usually starts on the weekend before Diwali, but it hasn't happened this time. We don't know what will happen in the next two-three days," he said.

In Lalbaug, Mayuresh Khamkar of Khamkar Crackers told mid-day, "All kinds of firecrackers were being sold before the prohibition order came, and the sale has dipped since then."

Rocket firecrackers in demand

Kalachowki's vendor Vilas Shinde said they expected a good business this year and bought "all sorts of firecrackers. "There is ample open fields here, so residents prefer rocket firecrackers, and we sold a lot." However, the business was not so great as compared to other times. So far, we have been able to sell only 40 per cent of our stock." Diwali is in just a few days away, let's see how much mild firecrackers we can sell till then."

