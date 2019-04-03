Banaras Hindu University student shot at in campus, later dies

national

Gaurav Singh, an MCA student who was shot at in front of Birla hostel

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot at in front of his hostel inside the campus on Tuesday evening and he later succumbed to his injuries, police said. Gaurav Singh, an MCA student who was shot at in front of Birla hostel.

"We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity," said Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt.

Gaurav's father Rakesh Singh is a worker at the BHU.

