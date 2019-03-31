Band Her's musicians killed in car crash

Updated: Mar 31, 2019, 08:33 IST | IANS

The news of their demise was confirmed by the band's label, Heist or Hit,reports variety.com. Apart from Fitzpatrick and Laading, their manager, Trevor Engelbrektson, died in the accident, which occurred Wednesday.

Musicians Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading of Liverpool-based band Her's died in a car crash earlier this week while on their U.S. tour.

"It is with overwhelming sadness that we regretfully inform you that Liverpool band Her's, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading and their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson tragically passed away in a road accident in the early hours of Wednesday, 27th March whilst travelling to a show in Santa Ana, California," read a statement on behalf of the band's label.

According to social media posts, the band had been touring the U.S. and were preparing to head home. Her's had performed in Phoenix and were travelling to Santa Ana, Calif.

And as per the local reports, the accident happened on Interstate 10 after a Nissan pickup collided head-on with a Ford van, with one of the vehicles travelling in the wrong direction.

