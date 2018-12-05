Banita Sandhu: Don't want to box myself

bollywood

Banita Sandhu, who made her debut with October, says she does not want to limit herself to a particular genre

Banita Sandhu

British-Indian actor Banita Sandhu, who made her debut with October, says she does not want to limit herself to a particular genre. The 20-year-old actor says she enjoys commercial cinema and she wants to be associated with good content.

"I don't want to box myself into anything. I have done 'October' and I am super happy. I want to be versatile and work with different creative people. If it is a massy film, great or if it is going to be independent film with first time director, that also will be great. I just want to be creatively passionate about the project.

"... We all have grown up watching (commercial cinema) and there is a reason they do well. But at the same time, I am so much driven creatively to push the envelope and boundaries and creating new content," Banita told PTI.

The actor received appreciation for her performance as Shiuli, a hotel trainee who goes into coma after a freak accident. The film also starred Varun Dhawan.

"I am indebted to Shoojit Sircar (director) for trusting me with this role. It was a life changing role for me. It looked easy on screen but it wasn't. We all worked as a team to pull it off. The response we got is incredible. I feel blessed and grateful to be part of the project," she says. After shooting the film, Banita returned to the UK to film Diljit Dosanjh's music video 'Jind Mahi'.

The actor says Diljit approached her team for the song and she was excited to work with him. "I am a Punjabi and my family like Diljit. They are more excited about this music video. I am a huge fan of Diljit and 'Udta Punjab' is one of my favourite films. It was an enjoyable shoot," she says.

On films, Banita says she is yet to zero in on her next project.

