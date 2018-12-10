Banita Sandhu prefers to focus on craft over PR

bollywood

Banita Sandhu, who made her debut with October, says she would love to work more in India, but is disappointed that there isn't much for her to do in the industry as of now

Banita Sandhu

Where is Banita Sandhu after October? The London-based actress says she would love to work more in India, but is disappointed that there isn't much for her to do in the industry as of now. Banita, seen recently with Diljit Dosanjh in his music video, is busy with assignments in London.

"There is nothing for me in Mumbai right now. Since I am working in London, it makes more sense for me to be based here than in Mumbai," she said. She did visit Mumbai a few months ago.

"Yes, I went in August. But there was no work for me at all. I was keen for something to work out. I came back to London disappointed. "I'd really love to work in India again after October. But it seems there literally isn't much for me to do there right now. So I'd rather make myself more useful here in the West, trying more successfully for representation on-screen," she added.

Banita admits the in-house debutantes in Bollywood eclipsed her performance in October. "But my biggest problem is PR. I like to focus on my craft rather than promoting myself. But even Varun Dhawan told me that to survive in the film industry, you have to be businesslike.

"But if it helps me get work I would consider improving my PR relations in Bollywood," she said. It was strange that Banita vanished from Mumbai despite her impressive debut as Varun Dhawan's comatose 'signficant other' in Shoojit Sircar's October.

One reason is of course the nature of her role. The effort that went into portraying the comatose girl in October, with each twitch of the eye and lip medically monitored, went unnoticed.

"I wish more people had seen the effort that went into the performance. I have been interviewed where I have been asked why I don't have a full-fledged role in October. "My answer is, 'Well, I did have a full-fledged role. I am glad my team and I made it look so simple because it really wasn't'," she said.

