MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Bank Holidays in October 2019: Here's a complete list of official holidays

Updated: Oct 01, 2019, 17:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Public and private sector banks across India will remain shut on the list of official holidays which were declared by the Central Government

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With banks across India remaining closed on the second Saturday and fourth Saturday of every month, this month, Public and private sector banks will remain shut on holidays declared by the central government. In October 2019, there are a total of about eight bank holidays starting from October 2, 2019, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Although the state-wise holidays may vary from one to the other, national holidays will remain the same across the country. The list of public holidays in the month of October 2019 includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. While Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2, Dussehra will take place on October 8 this month.

The second Saturday and fourth Saturday i.e October 12 and October 26 will also be a bank holiday as banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays.

Here's a complete list of bank holidays in October 2019:

Day: Date: Holiday:
Wednesday October 2, 2019 Gandhi Jayanti
Sunday October 6, 2019 Sunday
Tuesday October 8, 2019 Dussehra
Saturday October 12, 2019 Second Saturday
Sunday October 13, 2019 Sunday
Sunday October 20, 2019 Sunday
Saturday October 26, 2019 Fourth Saturday
Sunday October 27, 2019 Sunday/Diwali

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

indian governmentreserve bank of indiagandhi jayantidussehranational news

US President Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi 'Father of India'

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK