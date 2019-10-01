Bank Holidays in October 2019: Here's a complete list of official holidays

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With banks across India remaining closed on the second Saturday and fourth Saturday of every month, this month, Public and private sector banks will remain shut on holidays declared by the central government. In October 2019, there are a total of about eight bank holidays starting from October 2, 2019, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

Although the state-wise holidays may vary from one to the other, national holidays will remain the same across the country. The list of public holidays in the month of October 2019 includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. While Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2, Dussehra will take place on October 8 this month.

The second Saturday and fourth Saturday i.e October 12 and October 26 will also be a bank holiday as banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays.

Here's a complete list of bank holidays in October 2019:

Day: Date: Holiday: Wednesday October 2, 2019 Gandhi Jayanti Sunday October 6, 2019 Sunday Tuesday October 8, 2019 Dussehra Saturday October 12, 2019 Second Saturday Sunday October 13, 2019 Sunday Sunday October 20, 2019 Sunday Saturday October 26, 2019 Fourth Saturday Sunday October 27, 2019 Sunday/Diwali

