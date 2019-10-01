Bank Holidays in October 2019: Here's a complete list of official holidays
Public and private sector banks across India will remain shut on the list of official holidays which were declared by the Central Government
With banks across India remaining closed on the second Saturday and fourth Saturday of every month, this month, Public and private sector banks will remain shut on holidays declared by the central government. In October 2019, there are a total of about eight bank holidays starting from October 2, 2019, which happens to be Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.
Although the state-wise holidays may vary from one to the other, national holidays will remain the same across the country. The list of public holidays in the month of October 2019 includes Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali. While Gandhi Jayanti falls on October 2, Dussehra will take place on October 8 this month.
The second Saturday and fourth Saturday i.e October 12 and October 26 will also be a bank holiday as banks remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays.
Here's a complete list of bank holidays in October 2019:
|Day:
|Date:
|Holiday:
|Wednesday
|October 2, 2019
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Sunday
|October 6, 2019
|Sunday
|Tuesday
|October 8, 2019
|Dussehra
|Saturday
|October 12, 2019
|Second Saturday
|Sunday
|October 13, 2019
|Sunday
|Sunday
|October 20, 2019
|Sunday
|Saturday
|October 26, 2019
|Fourth Saturday
|Sunday
|October 27, 2019
|Sunday/Diwali
