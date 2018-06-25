Banwarilal Purohit: Will act against attempts to overawe the Governor

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor would continue his visits to districts in the coming months and the Office of Governor was protected under Section 124 of the IPC

Banwarilal Purohit. Pic/AFP

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit's office on Sunday warned that those who try to overawe the Governor will be dealt with sternly as per law.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor would continue his visits to districts in the coming months and the Office of Governor was protected under Section 124 of the IPC. Any attempt to overawe or assault or use criminal force would be dealt with as per the law, it said.

"Whoever, with the intention of inducing or compelling the President of India, or the Governor of any state, to exercise or refrain from exercising in any manner any of the lawful powers of such President or Governor, assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, by means of criminal force or the show of criminal force, or attempts so to overawe, such President or Governor, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to \seven years, and shall also be liable to fine," the Raj Bhavan statement said.

