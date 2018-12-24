Bar Council asks lawyers to email question papers after exam

national

Representational Image

As if a delay of more than an hour wasn't enough to stress lawyers who appeared for a Bar Council of India (BCI) exam, they were shocked to receive a text message from it, asking to email their question papers.

The BCI on Sunday held its national level AIBE XIII examination. Thousands of candidates appeared for it in Mumbai as well. The examination was delayed by 1 to 2 hours without an explanation. "We were told that the exam was delayed due to a technical glitch," said Sarjerao Patil, a lawyer. Another candidate, Ratan Jog, said, "Is this how they conduct a professional level test? Already there were delays in issuing hall-tickets and several students hadn't got their hall-ticket until two days before examination."

Sachin Pawar, president of Students' Law Council said, "BCI charges candidates R3,640 as exam fees. Least they can expect is a professional approach in holding the exam. But the major issue is BCI asking candidates to email their question paper to it. BCI should clarify what is going on."

Satish Deshmukh, vice chairman of the BCI, was not available for comment. Varsity goofs up again The Mumbai University has goofed up again. This time in its first online PhD Entrance Test (PET) held on Sunday. Those who opted for English language got questions in Marathi and the other way round.

PRO of examination section, Vinod Malale said, "These questions come in bilingual format. Candidates are expected to be able to answer them in English as well." When asked about how an English medium candidate can get those questions in Marathi, he said, "It could have happened in specific cases. But there would only be a problem in understanding certain terminology."

