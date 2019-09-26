Bard Of Blood Web Series Review: Emraan Hashmi's heroic acts will keep you hooked

Bard Of Blood

Streaming On: Netflix

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta

Episodes: 7

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Viineet Kumar, Kirti Kulhari and Jaideep Ahlawat, this action drama directed by Ribhu Dasgupta is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name. But in this adaptation, one would fail to relate entirely as this is nothing but what we have seen in Jack Ryan and American series Homeland. If one is a hardcore spy-thriller lover and enjoys gorging on such stories, Bard Of Blood has nothing new to give you.

The series has it all, a great cast, impeccable dramatic scenes, and a gritty storyline, but it starts falling flat after three episodes. With high and low nodes, as the show runs further, each episode will surely keep you hooked to switch on to the next one. After the first three episodes, Bard Of Blood turns into a redundant action-adventure drama. Every episode will introduce you to new characters which acts nothing but a restart to the predictable storyline.

The first episode will give you a glimpse of what's going to happen in the next six episodes. An ex-RAW agent, Kabir Anand, played by Emraan Hashmi, with a codename Adonis, leads a normal life as a literature teacher, reason? To overcome the guilt from his past life as a spy. Fast-forward to the current day, a sudden incident makes him go on an undercover assignment to rescue three Indian spies from Balochistan, along with Isha Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala. While Isha has her own issues that she is struggling with, not on the field, in regards to gender bias at work. The entire agenda to prove her worth in the patriarchal society of army and intelligence runs parallelly along the journey to save the country. Their entire journey, Mumbai-Dubai-Quetta, in search of the answers and also to save the country, leads them to take decisions like any other agent of popular spy-thrillers.

Viineet Kumar Singh's character Veer, also an undercover agent living in Pakistan for seven years, yearns to meet his family back in Punjab, but after completing every assignment, all he gets is a new date to return to his homeland. But working with Kabir Anand and Isha Khanna on this mission gives him hope to meet his mother. While saving the country is one of the many storylines in this series, the makers have also brought to light sex slavery.

What stands out in this character-driven series with multiple narratives is Emraan Hashmi's acting. His character, who feels ordinary, wishes happiness like any other being, also desires to save his country, as a responsible citizen, and also an army man. His heroic stance will leave you nothing but proud. Sobhita too has done justice to her role, and to look at her non-glamorous avatar after playing an elite in Made In Heaven, the actress is a star of her own in the series! We all have seen Viineet Kumar in Mukkabaaz, and without any doubt, Veer's manipulative talks will make you believe in his smart tactics. Though Jaideep Ahlawat and Kirti Kulhari don't have much to showcase in the series, their on and off on-screen appearance fits perfect in this action drama. Every episode ending with a cliffhanger makes Bard Of Blood a binge-watch over the weekend.

