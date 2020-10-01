Barrister Babu completes 100 episodes: Here's what Pravisht Mishra has to say

The cast and crew of COLORS’ superhit show Barrister Babu had a reason to rejoice. Adding to the love and adulation that they are getting from fans, there is another reason to celebrate as the show marked its 100th episodes. Given its unique concept and an incredibly engaging storyline, where Anirudh (Pravisht Mishra) and Bondita (Aura Bhatnagar) both question the social prejudices they find around them, the show has become one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. In the current track of the show, both Anirudh and Bondita are facing a lot of heat from their family for their radical way of thinking and for showing the true face of Brijwasi Babu.

Talking about marking such an important milestone, Pravisht Mishra who plays the Barrister Anirudh Roy Choudhary said, "Right from the time I agreed to do the show, I knew it was a special project. Such a unique story has never been seen before on television, and I was very confident about the subject. With us completing 100 episodes, it just validates my opinion and makes me even more proud of the concept of the show, the love and admiration that we are receiving from the audience. Going further, I can only say that the show is set to become even more interesting as Anirudh and Bondita will face tougher challenges as they tackle societal prejudices. On behalf of the entire cast and crew, I would wish to thank the audiences for helping us reach this milestone."

