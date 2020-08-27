Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son faces assault charges

The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly stabbing a neighbor following a dispute over trash cans, officials said Tuesday. Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, faces nearly 10 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges related to the June 9 attack in the California town of San Clemente, located 62 miles (100 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.

Abdul-Jabbar, according to the charge sheet, attacked his 60-year-old neighbor, with whom he shares a driveway, after the man confronted him about not taking in the trash cans for Abdul-Jabbar's elderly roommate. The argument escalated and Abdul-Jabbar is accused of stabbing his neighbor multiple times with a large hunting knife, including in the back of the head, causing a fractured skull and a brain bleed, the Orange County prosecutor's office said.

It added that the man's wife drove him to the hospital and he collapsed in front of the emergency room. "A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Abdul-Jabbar, who is free on $25,000 bail, is due to be arraigned on September 9.